‘Bottleneck to development’: Yogi hits out at SP over Noida neglect

A day after the Noida International Airport was inaugurated, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, without taking his name, for ignoring development in Noida when the latter was in power. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a ceremony to distribute joining letters to 665 nursing officers in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“He did not go to Noida when he was CM, but today he went there for his divisive politics in Greater Noida. He remained a bottleneck to development there (Noida) and raised barriers to development. Today, how would he speak of development there?” said Yogi without naming the SP leader.

If you go toward Gomti Nagar, you will find the JPNIC building named after Jayaprakash Narayan, a tall leader who got the country rid of the Emergency and is remembered with respect; the building is in his (Jayaprakash Narayan’s) name, Adityanath said.

“The estimate of this building in the DPR (detailed project report) then was ₹200 crore and the expense incurred was ₹800 crore, even though the building is still incomplete. This is the SP’s development model,” the chief minister said.

He was speaking at a function organised to distribute joining letters to 665 newly selected nursing officers of the Lohia institute.

Quoting another example, he said, “The DPR for the Gomti riverfront project was ₹300 crore and the expense incurred was ₹1400 crore and (it was) still incomplete till 2017,” the chief minister said.

“It was dacoity of hard earned money of the people of the state and this was a trend before 2017,” he said.

Reiterating his zero tolerance policy, the chief minister said, “I will act (in a way) that sets an example for any complaint in recruitment. If we work big, then we take big action too, and this is our identity. A third eye is looking at the recruitment process for transparency and we (will) weed out any element trying to disturb (the recruitment process),” the chief minister said.

“The result of transparency in appointments is before us. Even the Opposition cannot raise questions about the process of selection. In nine years, we gave nine lakh youth government jobs, but not even one was questioned. Before 2017, appointments were hindered,” he said.

Referring to the jinx about a chief minister visiting Noida, Yogi Adityanath said, “I believe in faith and respect the faith of all others, but I do not believe in superstition. I was told not to go to Noida. I asked why. They told me if the CM visits (Noida), their chair is lost. When I went, I got to know over four lakh matters of buildings and buyers were pending. Handover of property was not done. High-rises turned into dilapidated complexes. Today, four lakh people have got homes. The development authority, which was in debt, has a ₹6000 crore surplus. These works could not be done before 2017 as there was no intention and even today they do not want to do it, but disturb what is being done. Spreading rumours is their way.”

At full capacity, Jewar airport will provide jobs to one lakh youths, he said. He added that before 2017, the area where this airport stands was known as the crime capital. This airport could have been made before 2017 as well, the chief minister said.

Remarking that the world is in danger due to the West Asia war, he said wages and work hours are being reduced as their economy is in tatters, but India is making progress continuously with its visionary leader Narendra Modi.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and minister of state for health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were also present at the event.