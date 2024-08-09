Bougainvillea Garden with 700 varieties to come up in Lucknow’s JMP

Soon visitors to the Janeshwar Mishra Park (JMP) will be able to witness a bougainvillea garden in a portion of the park. The garden will have over 700 plants of the species inside the 4-acre garden area. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to an Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) official, if all goes to plan, the work of the garden will begin soon after the monsoon, so that the plants can survive. Over 3,000 plants will be planted in the garden.

The authorities are pushing the plan of constructing the garden to beautify the whole area.

The varieties of bougainvillea grown in the park will be watermelon kiss, Wahid Alisha, Tambunan Beauty, Chitra Monduring, Poetry, Rosevalie Delight, Berries Blossom Butterfly, Blushing Bermuda, 21 Jewel Red, Golden Sunshine, and others.

According to the official, all the work of the garden will be done with the support of private NGOs and other agencies in getting plants free of cost. Additionally, he said if there are any issues in getting the plants, the authority will manage all the work on its own and the expected amount to be spent in the park is less than ₹8 lakh.

A senior LDA official said that the project needs to be sanctioned by the vice chairperson of LDA to start work and to implement it on the ground. Additionally, he said there can be the possibility of changes after the sanction.

Similarly, there are other projects likely to come to Janeshwar Mishra Park, like Jurassic Park, which will get operational from the next month after the inspection of the LDA vice chairperson, Prathmesh Kumar. The proposal of a Sportz Zone was also sent in the past by the LDA to the government for approval.