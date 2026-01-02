Boy ‘abducted’, assaulted at gunpoint in Lucknow; FIR lodged

Police registered an FIR late on Thursday evening after a video went viral purportedly showing a boy being beaten and threatened at gunpoint inside a car after his alleged abduction by a group of miscreants in Rajajipuram area here for ransom on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava confirmed the registration of the FIR under relevant sections based on the written complaint received at Talkatora police station from the boy’s mother. (For Representation)

The boy, whose exact age could not be ascertained, was set free at around 6 am on Thursday following which he returned home in a traumatised condition, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava confirmed the registration of the FIR under relevant sections based on the written complaint received at Talkatora police station from the boy’s mother. “The video is being examined and investigated. Strict action will be taken against the accused,” police said in a statement.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the boy was allegedly abducted around 2 am on December 31 from outside his house in Rajajipuram. The accused allegedly forced him into a car and took him to a deserted location, where they placed an illegal pistol at his head, stripped him and thrashed him.

According to the FIR, he was held captive for nearly four to five hours and was allegedly asked to arrange ₹5 lakh from his family. The video, which has gone viral, shows the accused beating the boy inside the vehicle while pointing a pistol at him and forcibly removing his clothes. During the assault, he was continuously intimidated and abused, the police said.

The victim’s mother alleged that the accused are known local strongmen with a criminal history and had also threatened her son previously.