Boy dies of gunshot wound at b’day bash: Police suspect mishap, kin allege foul play

LUCKNOW A 13-year-old boy lost his life to a gunshot wound during a birthday celebration at a residence in the Krishna Nagar police station limits on Monday evening. While authorities suspected the incident was an accidental firing, the victim’s family raised allegations of foul play. The boy was rushed by the house owner to Lok Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said in a statement. (Pic for representation)

The incident occurred around 7pm at the house of a contractor, Sanjeev Tripathi, in LDA Colony, Barigawan. The victim, identified as class 7 student Unaiz Khan, was attending his friend’s 13th birthday party when the shooting took place.

According to ACP (Krishna Nagar) Rajneesh Verma, preliminary investigations suggested the minors found a revolver kept in the house. “Out of curiosity, the children allegedly began handling the weapon, and it went off accidentally, injuring the boy,” stated Verma.

Three minors present at the gathering were taken into custody for questioning to piece together the sequence of events, said officials.

DCP (south) Nipun Agarwal said the family lodged a complaint with the police, alleging intentional firing and a case under Section 103 (murder) of BNS was being registered. However, he mentioned that the case was apparently that of accidental firing. The family mentioned the name of the deceased’s friend and his father.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings were underway, said the ACP. Police were investigating the circumstances under which the firearm was kept accessible and whether there was any negligence.

Zamir Khan, who runs an electrical shop, said his son, Unaiz, was taken to the party by four friends around 3:30pm.

“Around 7:30-8pm, we were initially told that there had been a road accident. We rushed to Lokbandhu Hospital, where we were informed of his death,” the father told media persons outside the hospital.

He alleged that Unaiz was shot in the head and that an attempt was made to cover up the incident.

In the police complaint, the family also alleged threat by Tripathi.