Brace for rise in day temperature, says IMD

Get ready for rise in day temperatures as it may go up by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius due to clear weather, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). To be precise day temperatures started upward trend from Sunday itself. (Pic for representation only)

Hamirpur was hottest in the state at 42.6 degrees, Jhansi was not behind at 42.2 degrees, Prayagraj 41.9, Banda 41.4, Churk 41.2, Orai 41, Fursatganj 40.6 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Lucknow on Sunday rose to 38.6 degree Celsius and night temperature was 25.1 degree. Forecast for state capital is clear sky. Maximum and Minimum Temperature will be around 390 C and 250 C respectively. State Forecast Weather is most likely dry over the state.

During the last 24 hours, very light rain occurred at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the weather remained dry in western Uttar Pradesh. Gusty winds with maximum speed of 44 kmph (Chitrakoot) were observed at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, stated the IMD on Sunday.

The night temperature was markedly above normal (more than +5.1 °C) in Kanpur divisions, appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5°C) in Moradabad and Meerut divisions, normal (minus 1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in Ayodhya division and above normal (+1.6 °C to +3°C) in rest of the divisions.

The lowest minimum temperature of 22°C was recorded at many places in the state.