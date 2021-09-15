Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BrahMos missiles unit to come up between Lucknow and Kanpur
lucknow news

BrahMos missiles unit to come up between Lucknow and Kanpur

By month-end, Uttar Pradesh government to hand over land to DRDO at a token amount of Re 1, says industries minister
By Haidar Naqvi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had asked the UP government for 200 acres of land for the project and around 300 crore would be invested in its first phase (Pic for representation)

KANPUR Next-generation BrahMos missiles would be manufactured in UP’s Defence Corridor at a facility between Lucknow and Kanpur. The land was nearly finalised and would be handed over to the DRDO by the end of this month, said Satish Mahana, minister for industrial development.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had asked the UP government for 200 acres of land for the project and around 300 crore would be invested in its first phase.

“The government will not charge for the land. It will be given to the DRDO at a token amount of Re 1. In all probability, we will be giving away the land by the month-end,” he added.

Mahana had met Brahmos Space Technology director general Sudhir Mishra last month and the latter had proposed a manufacturing facility for Brahmos missiles and defence systems in Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase, 70 ancillary units would also be set up at the facility between Lucknow and Kanpur. As many as 400 more supporting units would come up by the time the Brahmos facility gets rolling.

RELATED STORIES

The defence sector in Kanpur already has 300 small and big units producing defence equipment worth 1,500 crore every year. The Ordinance Factory is producing one of most important components for Pinaka missile systems.

The DRDO had asked for land on the Lucknow, Kanpur and Jhansi stretch of the Defence Corridor and officials saw several locations during the past two weeks. The land between Lucknow and Kanpur topped priority, said officials.

Brahmos supersonic cruise missile is considered one of the most lethal weapons, which flies at a speed of 3.5 mach (or 4,300 km per hour) having a range of 290 km. The missile was tested successfully last year in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farm laws one of boldest moves ever made by govt: Rajnath

‘Could be anyone’s daughter’: Allahabad high court’s grim message to UP cops

JEE (Main): Ghaziabad girl shares all-India rank 1 with 17 others

‘Abba jaan’ remark triggers political war ahead of UP polls
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP