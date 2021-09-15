BrahMos missiles unit to come up between Lucknow and Kanpur

KANPUR Next-generation BrahMos missiles would be manufactured in UP’s Defence Corridor at a facility between Lucknow and Kanpur. The land was nearly finalised and would be handed over to the DRDO by the end of this month, said Satish Mahana, minister for industrial development.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had asked the UP government for 200 acres of land for the project and around ₹300 crore would be invested in its first phase.

“The government will not charge for the land. It will be given to the DRDO at a token amount of Re 1. In all probability, we will be giving away the land by the month-end,” he added.

Mahana had met Brahmos Space Technology director general Sudhir Mishra last month and the latter had proposed a manufacturing facility for Brahmos missiles and defence systems in Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase, 70 ancillary units would also be set up at the facility between Lucknow and Kanpur. As many as 400 more supporting units would come up by the time the Brahmos facility gets rolling.

The defence sector in Kanpur already has 300 small and big units producing defence equipment worth ₹1,500 crore every year. The Ordinance Factory is producing one of most important components for Pinaka missile systems.

The DRDO had asked for land on the Lucknow, Kanpur and Jhansi stretch of the Defence Corridor and officials saw several locations during the past two weeks. The land between Lucknow and Kanpur topped priority, said officials.

Brahmos supersonic cruise missile is considered one of the most lethal weapons, which flies at a speed of 3.5 mach (or 4,300 km per hour) having a range of 290 km. The missile was tested successfully last year in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.