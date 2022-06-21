Brain dead man’s liver, kidneys go to three patients

The liver and two kidneys of a 50-year-old brain dead patient were transplanted into three different patients, on Tuesday. The man, a former army officer from Bihar, had met with an accident on June 17 and was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The liver was retrieved by a team of KGMU doctors from a male brain dead donor admitted to Apollomedics Hospital. A committee had declared the patient brain dead,” said Prof Abhijit Chandra, HoD, surgical gastroenterology, KGMU.

The KGMU team included Dr Abhijit Chandra, Dr Vivek Gupta and Dr Sandeep Kumar Verma from the department of gastric surgery.

“The liver was transplanted at KGMU to a 39-year-old male patient, a resident of Pratapgarh. The patient had been suffering from cirrhosis of the liver for the last one year. Two kidneys were also retrieved during the procedure and transplanted at various institutes of Lucknow,” said Prof Chandra.

While one kidney was transplanted to a patient in SGPGIMS, the second one went to a patient at Apollomedics Hospital. “The recipient was a 36-year-old woman, mother of two young girls with a diabetic husband and no possible suitable donor in the family. It was nothing less than a miracle for the lady and the family who had lost all hopes,” Prof (Dr) Amit Gupta, director, nephrology and kidney transplant, Apollo Hospitals, Lucknow,added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The surgical team consisted of Dr (Brig) Anand Srivastava, Dr Aditya Sharma, Dr Shashikant Gupta and Dr (Major) Sujeet Shekhar Sinha.

The liver was transported to KGMU from Apollomedics hospital by creating a Green Corridor, coordinated by the traffic control room in about 14 minutes.

The transplant team was led by KGMU vice-chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri PVSM, VSM (retd).

The surgery team also included Dr Rajesh Raman and Dr GP Singh from the department of anaesthesia and Dr Avinash Agarwal from the department of critical care medicine, Dr Sumit Rungta from the department of gastromedicine.

Other critical services were provided by Dr SN Sankhwar (chief medical superintendent), Dr Tulika Chandra (blood transfusion), Dr Amita Jain (microbiology), Dr Neera Kohli (radiology), and Dr Wahid Ali (pathology).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was the 16th successful liver transplant (4th cadaveric) in the history of KGMU.

As of now there have been 29 organ retrievals in the KGMU.