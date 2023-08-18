Braj Conducted Tour begins, buses flagged off

Agra To promote religious tourism in Krishnaland, two buses on different routes were flagged off by minister in UP cabinet and MLA from Chhata assembly seat in Mathura Laxmi Narain Chaudhary on Thursday.

Each tour will cost ₹ 200 for an individual and charges from one destination to another will be ₹ 50. This facility will be available only to visitors and not to the locals. (Pic for representation)

“These buses under Braj Conducted Tour plan will take devotees to different sites connected with Lord Krishna. The buses that are being deployed have been provided under Smart City Project,” said Pulkit Khare, district magistrate of Mathura.

“One of these tours will begin from Vrindavan and go to Mathura, Goverdhan and Gokul before returning to Vrindavan. The other one will begin from Mathura and will return here after visiting Goverdhan and Gokul,” said Khare. He said the passengers would be allowed ample time to visit the places and would be comfortable as the buses were air-conditioned.

“The tour track has been finalised in consultation with commissioner Agra Division, UPSRTC and UP Tourism Department and will be run by UPSRTC. These tours will promote tourism and will provide perfect opportunity to devotees to visit religious sites,” claimed DM Mathura.

The tour from Mathura will begin from Mathura Railway Junction at 8.30 am and after travelling to Gokul, Goverdhan besides stopping for lunch, will take visitors to Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura.

The other tour will begin at 7.30 am from Tourist Facilitation Centre (TFC) in Vrindavan and will go to Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi, Goverdhan and Gokul before returning to Vrindavan.