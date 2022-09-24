Braj reels under outage, water-logging and damage to crops and property

Agra Incessant rain threw life out of gear in Braj region on Friday, causing water-logging, power disruptions and damage to crops.

Aligarh, which has been facing continuous rain since September 19, was the worst-affected, with massive water-logging and damage to properties. The schools, which were closed as a precaution, will open on Monday.

Power disruptions in Etah affected routine life while various organizations of farmers sought compensation for damage to crops in Mathura. One person, who was injured in Tundla area of Firozabad during Thursday’s rain died on Friday.

“There seems to be no respite from rain since September 19 and an advisory has been issued for precautions as such weather might continue for day or two. Control-rooms are being activated and heads of different departments, including power supply, have been asked to keep a watch and make maximum possible effort to maintain services,” said district magistrate of Aligarh, Indra Vikram Singh.

In an advisory issued on Thursday evening, the district administration had appealed to denizens to stay away from dilapidated constructions and electricity poles and avoid moving in heavy traffic area. Contact numbers were issued in case of emergency and all state health services, including primary and community health centres were asked to remain on high alert, informed the DM Aligarh.

To help those dislodged because of heavy rain, a three-day relief camp has become functional under supervision of Aligarh Nagar Nigam and arrangements are being made for temporary shelter and food to those in need. Some prominent buildings and venues are being acquired to set up have camps for those affected in Aligarh.

In Etah district, many areas remained without electricity supply after disruptions during Thursday’s rain.

Farmers in Mathura complained of damages to crop and power supply was found erratic in various areas. Damage assessment was done on Friday for losses. In Firozabad, an aged woman injured on Thursday died on Friday.

