Breaking barriers: RBTC unveils stories of 100 trailblazing Muslim women

Rising Beyond the Ceiling (RBTC) has come up with inspiring stories of 100 Muslim women, who have smashed the shackles of conventional barriers and stereotypes by contributing to nation-building from various states in India and the global diaspora.

A book, titled RBTC 100: Rising Beyond the Ceiling, featuring the stories of 100 inspiring Muslim women from Uttar Pradesh was launched at an event in Lucknow with participation of a number of dignitaries. The event was held in Lucknow on Friday.

RBTC is an initiative designed to spotlight the leadership and contributions of 100 million Indian Muslim women in Independent India.

The book captures the diversity and exemplary accomplishments of UP’s Muslim women drawn from over 30 districts including Agra, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Amroha, Bareilly, Barabanki, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Bhadohi, Bahraich, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sultanpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Lucknow among others.

Some of the achievers featured in the book include: Anam Kamal, a pilot from Lucknow; Ariba Noman Saifi, a rank holder in UPSC 2021 and part of the Indian Police Service UP cadre from Sultanpur; Ayman Jamal, from the Indian Police Service 2018 Batch, serving as a deputy superintendent of police in Chennai and hailing from Gorakhpur; Nsia Zehra, a high-ranking officer in the Indian Army from Barabanki; Neelofer Khan, the first officer with Indigo Airlines, who hails from Shahjahanpur; and Sania Mirza, a fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force from Mirzapur.

“They are shattering stereotypes in uniform, in government departments and agencies; they are change makers in social development; they have made difference in medicine and science; they have achieved excellence in law and academics; they are taking strides in entrepreneurship; they have demonstrated leadership in the business sectors, and made an impact as founders and entrepreneurs and in the media; they are award winning authors, writers and poets, and creative contributors to the arts and are shining is a range of sports,” said Farah K Usmani, the founder of the RBTC initiative at the event.

The inaugural release of RBTC 100 took place in December 2021 after two years of meticulous research and selection. This involved compiling nominations from diverse sources, including various organisations, think tanks and individuals.

Following the model of global 100 lists, RBTC is committed to producing a curated selection of 100 profiles every two years across 15 professional categories. This ongoing initiative aims to showcase the ongoing contributions of Muslim women to nation-building.

The editors of the publication include Farah K Usmani, Sabiha Ahmad, Faiza Abbasi, Irena Akbar and Nayela Ahmad. The artwork on the cover of the publication is by Lucknow-based artist Farzana Shahab.

