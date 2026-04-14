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Bring BSP to power in UP to empower weaker sections: Mayawati

Party electoral success in 2027 will pave way for social change, she claims; pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 10:44 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday called upon people to form the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 for the empowerment of the weaker sections to lift them from poverty, unemployment, backwardness and to provide them livelihood, justice and self-respect.

BSP chief Mayawati pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary in Lucknow on April 14. (Sourced)

Paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in a programme organised at the party’s central camp office—9 Mall Avenue—Mayawati claimed: “Due to the dominance of feudal and casteist elements in power, the Constitution has failed to achieve its sacred objectives—welfare and empowerment of the weaker sections in society.”

“The people’s ability to endure sufferings does not mean that government should not fulfil its constitutional and legal responsibilities to uplift them from poverty and backwardness. The four-term BSP government in Uttar Pradesh worked on ‘Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya’ (welfare for all) formula to bring deprived communities into the mainstream of the society,” she said.

“Social change and economic liberation for the weaker sections will be achieved after electoral success in the 2027 (UP) assembly election,” the BSP chief claimed.

The BSP leaders and workers from all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh, along with their families, visited the Bhimrao Samajik Parivartan Sthal constructed by the BSP government on the Gomti banks in Lucknow to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar. BSP state unit president Vishwanath Pal led the party leaders in the tribute paying programme at the memorial.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bring BSP to power in UP to empower weaker sections: Mayawati
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bring BSP to power in UP to empower weaker sections: Mayawati
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