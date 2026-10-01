Bhadohi , A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has alleged that her in-laws locked the toilet in their house and prevented her from using it after she refused to bring ₹50,000 from her father as dowry, police said on Thursday.

Bring ₹50,000, then use toilet: UP woman accuses in-laws of dowry harassment

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Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said the complaint of Shabnam, a resident of Roshan Tara locality, led to an FIR against her father-in-law Buniyaad, brothers-in-law Iliyas and Nanhku, and sisters-in-law Sana and Rehana at the City Kotwali police station on Wednesday.

"The woman alleged that her in-laws demanded ₹50,000 from her father in the first week of September, which she refused," Tyagi said.

According to the complaint, on the morning of September 27, when Shabnam, aged around 20 years, went to use the toilet, she found its door locked. When she asked her in-laws to open it and tried to open it herself, they allegedly assaulted her and told her that she would be allowed to use the toilet only after bringing ₹50,000 from her father.

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{{^usCountry}} "Shabnam told us that when she tried to open the locked toilet, her father-in-law and in-laws allegedly kicked and punched her and told her to bring ₹50,000 from her father if she wanted to use the toilet," the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Shabnam told us that when she tried to open the locked toilet, her father-in-law and in-laws allegedly kicked and punched her and told her to bring ₹50,000 from her father if she wanted to use the toilet," the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

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She allegedly had to go to a neighbour's house to use the toilet.

According to her complaint, the toilet was unlocked when other family members needed to use it and locked again afterwards.

Tyagi said Shabnam's husband Imtiyaz was also unable to get the toilet unlocked as he was allegedly afraid of his father and elder brothers.

The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 85 , 115 , 351 and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, concerning giving or taking dowry and demanding dowry, respectively.

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"The City Kotwali inspector has been directed to take necessary action in the matter," Tyagi said.

City Kotwali Inspector Shailesh Kumar Rai has been directed to take further action in the case, the SP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.