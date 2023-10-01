British MP congratulates UP CM Yogi Adityanath for 'bringing peace' to the state

A British MP has sent a postcard to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, congratulating him for the ‘changed perception’ of the state.

The British MP of Indian origin, Virendra Sharma, in his postcard, wrote, "Honorable Yogi Adityanath, I would like to congratulate you for achieving great successes in UP and bringing peace to the state".

On this occasion, Shantanu presented his best-selling graphic novel, ‘Ajay to Yogi Adityanath’, as a gift to British MP Virendra Sharma. Each of his graphic novels contains a postcard to send a message to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. British MP Virendra Sharma wrote a message praising the UP CM.

Speaking at the House of Commons, author Shantanu Gupta discussed the developmental journey of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created 'Brand India' across the world, because of which Indians are given more importance across the world today and ‘Brand UP’ has become a strong brand across India.

Shantanu further said that the same Uttar Pradesh, which was once known for anarchy, corruption and inefficient governance, is now a top investment destination under the Yogi government. In the ranking of ‘Ease of Doing Business’, UP has jumped from 14th place before 2017 to second position.

The author also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is currently ranked number 1 in the implementation of more than 40 schemes of the Central Government. Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for its achievements such as the Uttar Pradesh Expressway, new airports, 24-hour electricity, and a strong law and order situation.

Shantanu also shared some fascinating conversations between himself and Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht.

The author told the participants in the British Parliament that during his research for the book, towards the end of his long interview with Anand Ji, Anand Ji revealed that a small blue one-and-a-half-room house in Panchur village was his only possession in life. This was all he could earn in his lifetime from the humble job of a forest guard.

