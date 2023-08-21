UP: Villagers brutally thrash 3 thieves in Sitapur, one succumbs to injuries

Three thieves were brutally assaulted and one of them succumbed to injuries after locals rounded them up on Monday morning for breaking into the gram pradhan’s house in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Representational image.

The other two thieves are critically injured and undergoing treatment at a nearby community health centre. A video of villagers thrashing the three with logs of wood has gone viral on social media.

According to Sitapur superintendent of police Chakresh Mishra, the thieves broke into the house of Akhilesh Kumar, the gram pradhan of Laukiya village, in the wee hours of the day.

The awake inmates of the house alerted villagers and the thieves fled and hid in the nearby sugarcane fields. However, villagers blocked all escape routes and tracked them to the field.

“Based on the gram pradhan’s complaint, we have lodged an FIR under section 459 of the Indian Penal Code. Another FIR will be registered against villagers for brutally thrashing the thieves,” Mishra said.

