‘Bahujan Samaj Party working to emerge as 3rd front in Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha polls’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand has said the party is working to emerge as the third front in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A BSP leader said party chief Mayawati had already announced that the party would take a call on joining government after upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana to emerge as ‘balance of power’ and to work for the welfare of the deprived community. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In a tweet on Thursday, Akash dismissed the reports in certain section of media that BSP will tie up with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the other political alliance for the Lok Sabha election.

“The BSP is a party that is following the ideals of Kanshi Ram whose only thought was to establish an egalitarian society. Under the guidance of party chief Mayawati, BSP is getting tremendous support from the common public as a third front in the state politics,” said the BSP chief’s nephew.

“Our rivals are frustrated. They are using all tricks to spread misleading news. We should be careful over this issue. BSP’s stand regarding the alliance is very clear,” he said.

Earlier, the BSP chief had announced that her party would align neither with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), he said.