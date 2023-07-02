Not against UCC, but don’t support BJP govt’s way of implementing it: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday clarified that her party is not against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while saying it doesn’t support the way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to implement it in the country. “Rather than well-being of all religions, the BJP is trying to use UCC to serve its narrow, selfish politics which is not correct,” she alleged. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HTT file)

Addressing a press conference at her residence, the BSP chief said, “The BJP and its government should rise above politics to implement the UCC. There should be no bias against any religion on the implementation of UCC. If the BJP has a positive attitude over the UCC, then only the BSP will support it, or else we will oppose the implementation of the UCC.”

“The Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code through the country. The Constitution mention securing a UCC for all citizens but there is no provision of imposing it forcibly on the people. There should be awareness and consensus on the UCC,” she said.

“The UCC will not weaken the country but strengthen it and it will also lead to communal harmony….but people having faith in various religions live in the country. They have separate practices and customs and it should not be overlooked,” Mayawati said.

She alleged the BJP was raking up the issue to divert the attention of the public from contentious issues and problems faced by them. “The BSP has made it clear that there should not be politics over the UCC,” she said.

Reacting to BSP chief’s statement, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “If Mayawati ji is all for the UCC, she must make the law commission aware of her views. As for BJP, UCC merely is an extension of PM Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. It is also an ideological issue for us.”

He also said the BJP didn’t sit on any issue but worked to solve it. UP’s minorities minister Danish Azad said the UCC would usher in uniform practice and equality of all in law. “It is not against anyone per se,” Ansari said. BJP leader Mohsin Raza also welcomed the announcement.

The debate over a uniform family law for all citizens in the country was revived after the Law Commission recently sought opinion from the public and intellectual on the matter. It gathered momentum after PM Narendra Modi on June 27 pushed for its implementation and accused the Opposition of instigating Muslims over the sensitive issue.

BJP doing politics over the issue: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party was against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Talking to media persons at the SP state unit office on Sunday, he alleged, “After returning from the US, the PM raised the issue of UCC. The BJP is doing politics over the issue to serve its vested political interests.”