BSP chief Mayawati denies party MLAs joining SP, slams it for propagating lies

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati on Wednesday denied that her party MLAs joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). She also slammed the SP for propagating lies about the issue and said that her party had suspended the MLAs a long ago.

“SP is propagating lies about some BSP MLAs joining their party. We (BSP) had suspended them long back for conspiring with the SP against a Dalit leader to defeat him in the Rajya Sabha polls,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi, earlier in the day.

The BSP chief also said that the SP specialises in politics of hate, manipulation, malice and casteism and with the help of the media had said that the BSP MLAs have joined their party. “If the SP had been a little honest towards these suspended MLAs, it would not have kept them waiting till now. Because they know that if these BSP MLAs are taken, there will be rebellion and split in SP, by those who are eager to join BSP,” she further said in a subsequent tweet.

In a series of five tweets, Mayawati explained her party’s stance and criticised the SP sharply regarding the incident. She called the episode a “drama” by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party for the president and block-chief elections. “By the way, this new drama of SP yesterday, which they publicized in the media, about meeting the suspended MLAs of BSP seems more like a maneuver done for the election of the president and the block chief after the panchayat elections in UP. BSP has emerged as the party of people’s aspirations in UP which will continue,” she said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged that a meeting took place with rebel MLAs of the BSP during an interview with a television news channel. He also said that the MLAs would soon join his party and they wanted to contest elections. During the interview, Yadav also ruled out any alliances with the bigger parties in the upcoming state assembly elections.