Oppn boycott of new Parliament building unfair, says Mayawati

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said her party welcomes the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 and it is “unfair” that some opposition parties have decided to boycott the unveiling ceremony.

Mayawati said whether it was the Congress government at the Centre earlier or now the BJP, the BSP has always supported them on issues related to the country and public interest. (File Photo)

She said the government has made the building, so it has the right to inaugurate it. “I have received the invitation to attend the programme, but due to pre-scheduled engagements I will not be able to make it to the function,” said the BSP chief.

Twenty-one opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have announced that they will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to preside over the ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu. Speculation is rife over the decision of the BSP to join the opposition group or to attend the inauguration programme.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Thursday, Mayawati said whether it was the Congress government at the Centre earlier or now the BJP, the BSP has always supported them on issues related to the country and public interest, rising above party politics and the party also supported the inauguration of the new building of the Parliament on May 28. Looking at it in this context, it is welcomed, she added.

“The boycott and linking it to the respect of a tribal woman (President Murmu) is completely unfair,” the BSP chief said.

The leaders of opposition parties should have thought of this while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing her unopposed, she added.

According to sources, BSP national general secretary SC Mishra might attend the inauguration function. The party has nine members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha. BSP members of the parliament might also attend the programme.

BSP MP from Jaunpur, Shyam Singh Yadav said he has some prior engagements in the constituency on May 28. “I might not be able to attend the inauguration function,” he said.