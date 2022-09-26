BSP decides to take back its rebels in Rajasthan, Mayawati’s nephew leads Jaipur mission

Amid a crisis in the Rajasthan Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday launched an operation to regain lost ground in the state by opening the doors of her party to the leaders and workers who had defected to the Congress after the 2018 assembly election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand, Mayawati’s nephew, landed in Jaipur on Monday morning to hold a meeting with party leaders and office bearers.

Terming the BSP initiative as a fight for dignity and self-respect, Akash Anand said, “The BSP is not a party but a family. Whenever a family member makes a mistake, it is not taken to heart. The rebels have accepted their mistake and apologised to the party national president. The BSP has decided to take all the 12 expelled workers back in the party fold,” he said.

The senior leaders who had defected to the Congress have also given green signal to return to the BSP, Akash Anand said.

In a series of tweets after the Jaipur meeting, Akash Anand said it has been decided that in the 2023 assembly election, the BSP will play an important factor in the formation of the new government by emerging as the balance of power in Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To strengthen the organisation before assembly elections, the BSP has decided to divide its Rajasthan unit in two zones on the party chief’s direction, he said.

Sixteen districts will comprise one zone and the remaining 17 districts the second zone, he said.

The responsibility of the first zone has been given to Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba. The responsibility of the second zone has been given to senior leader Suresh Arya, state vice-president Sitaram Meghwal and former MP Ashok Siddharth, he added.

A senior party leader said the BSP had won six seats in the 2018 assembly election and extended unconditional support to the Congress government. In 2019, six BSP MLAs defected to the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blaming the Congress for their defection, Mayawati had termed it as an unreliable and deceitful political party back then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON