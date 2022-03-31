Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline
lucknow news

BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline

Three BSP candidates from Mathura and one from Agra, who had unsuccessfully contested just concluded UP polls, were expelled by BSP chief Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati expelled four party leaders from Agra division on charges of indiscipline. (File photo)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 09:44 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra

After suffering a complete rout in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Agra division, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline.

BSP’s Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”

He did not assign any specific reason for the expulsion and said the information was received about the action on Wednesday evening.

BSP had won one out of five assembly seats in Mathura during 2017 state assembly election but failed to open account in 2022 polls.

In Agra, party candidate from Agra South Ravi Bhardwaj was expelled from party, said BSP Agra district president Dhiraj Baghel.

Agra South is considered to be stronghold of dalits but the BSP candidate was reduced to third position and managed to bag only 18.32% votes.

RELATED STORIES

BSP could not even open its account this election in Agra division despite Agra City being termed as Dalit capital where BSP had won six out of the nine assembly seats in 2007 and 2012.

In Agra division comprising Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri, BSP had won only one seat in 2017 state assembly election and that came from Mant assembly constituency in Mathura where its candidate Shyam Sundar Sharma won for ninth time but lost to BJP candidate in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemendra Chaturvedi

Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP