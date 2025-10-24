BSP expels Lko, Knp in-charge over factionalism, indiscipline

Shamsuddin Raeen, 47, regarded as a key Muslim leader in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who started as a booth worker at age 20, was expelled on Thursday as the party in charge of Lucknow and Kanpur divisions over alleged factionalism and indiscipline. Raeen had been appointed to the position just a day before, on Wednesday, raising questions over his sudden dismissal.

In an expulsion letter, BSP Uttar Pradesh president Vishwanath Pal stated that Raeen was consistently involved in factionalism and indiscipline despite multiple warnings. “Due to the lack of improvement in his behaviour and in the interest of the party and movement, BSP national president Mayawati has expelled him from the party,” the letter added.

Senior party functionaries said Raeen allegedly didn’t receive a phone call from a senior leader, which is believed to be BSP chief Mayawati herself, just two hours after being appointed in-charge of Lucknow and Kanpur divisions. Besides, he is also accused of promoting factionalism during the October 9 rally by allegedly restricting banners and posters of state president Vishwanath Pal in his divisions.

Raeen’s supporters, however, rejected the allegations, particularly regarding the phone call and the rally incident. They said he was assigned the responsibility of the Lucknow and Kanpur divisions by Mayawati that very morning. They added that Raeen missed the call from BSP chief Mayawati because he had overslept after going to bed late the previous night. “Raeen claimed he was unaware of any call and expressed surprise at his expulsion, maintaining that he had never engaged in factionalism or indiscipline within the party,” the supporters of Raeen added.

About Shamsuddin Raeen

Raeen rose through party ranks, gaining prominence after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He oversaw crucial regions including Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Lucknow, contributing to BSP victories in Western Uttar Pradesh. His rise accelerated following the exit of leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Congress in 2018, solidifying his position in the party.