BSP fields BJP leader’s son from Pratapgarh

PRAYAGRAJ: In an interesting development, after much delay the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has finally decided to field Supreme Court lawyer Prathmesh Mishra from Pratapgarh parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Prathmesh is son of Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha poll in-charge of neighbouring Kaushambi parliamentary constituency. Prathmesh (HT)

A resident of Paltan Bazar and a lawyer, Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani who was earlier with the BSP, had contested the assembly elections as BSP candidate from Kunda assembly constituency in 1999, 2007 and 2012, besides the 2004 parliamentary polls from Pratapgarh but lost all four while his lawyer wife Sindhuja Mishra Senani too had contested the assembly polls as BSP candidate from Vishwanathganj in 2012 and as BJP candidate from Kunda in 2022 but also lost both the times.

Aged 34, Prathamesh was born in Pratapgarh district and obtained his BA and LLB before starting practice as a lawyer in the Supreme Court in New Delhi. This is the first time he is making a foray in active politics. He is up against sitting MP from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta of BJP and a two-time UP Legislative Council member SP Singh Patel of INDIA Block who is contesting on Samajwadi Party ticket.

Prathmesh’s father Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani made it clear that he was in the BJP and would continue to work in Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency as instructed by the party. He said that it was his son’s decision to contest elections from BSP but he himself was in the BJP and would remain with it.