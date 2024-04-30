 BSP fields BJP leader’s son from Pratapgarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSP fields BJP leader’s son from Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2024 11:12 PM IST

Supreme court lawyer Prathmesh is son of Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha poll in-charge of neighbouring Kaushambi parliamentary constituency.

PRAYAGRAJ: In an interesting development, after much delay the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has finally decided to field Supreme Court lawyer Prathmesh Mishra from Pratapgarh parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Prathmesh is son of Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha poll in-charge of neighbouring Kaushambi parliamentary constituency.

Prathmesh (HT)
Prathmesh (HT)

A resident of Paltan Bazar and a lawyer, Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani who was earlier with the BSP, had contested the assembly elections as BSP candidate from Kunda assembly constituency in 1999, 2007 and 2012, besides the 2004 parliamentary polls from Pratapgarh but lost all four while his lawyer wife Sindhuja Mishra Senani too had contested the assembly polls as BSP candidate from Vishwanathganj in 2012 and as BJP candidate from Kunda in 2022 but also lost both the times.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Aged 34, Prathamesh was born in Pratapgarh district and obtained his BA and LLB before starting practice as a lawyer in the Supreme Court in New Delhi. This is the first time he is making a foray in active politics. He is up against sitting MP from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta of BJP and a two-time UP Legislative Council member SP Singh Patel of INDIA Block who is contesting on Samajwadi Party ticket.

Prathmesh’s father Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani made it clear that he was in the BJP and would continue to work in Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency as instructed by the party. He said that it was his son’s decision to contest elections from BSP but he himself was in the BJP and would remain with it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / BSP fields BJP leader’s son from Pratapgarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On