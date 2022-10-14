BSP gears up party cadre for municipal polls in U.P.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday directed party workers to start preparations for the upcoming urban local bodies election. A meeting of the party leaders and office bearers was held here to discuss the strategy for the election.

The district committees were entrusted with the task of screening candidates. The committee will forward three names for each post of the corporator in Nagar Nigams as well as members Nagar Palika Parishads and Nagar Panchayats to the sector in charges for final selection.

The winnability of the candidate will be the main criterion for selection. The candidates aspiring to contest the election have been directed to submit their biodata with the district committee.

The candidates for mayoral and chairpersons’ posts will be finalised by the party’s central committee, said a BSP leader. Senior BSP leader Akhilesh Ambedkar said, “On the direction of party chief Mayawati, meetings to review preparations for urban local bodies election is being held in each division across Uttar Pradesh.”

“The party has decided to contest the municipal polls on party symbol. Once the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats get completed, the party will start selection of candidates,” he said.

The party will give preference to young, loyal and committed workers during the selection of candidates for various posts in the municipal polls, he added. The BSP had contested the 2017 urban local bodies election on the party symbol. It surprised political observers by winning two mayoral posts, 26 Nagar Palika Parishad chairpersons, 45 Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, 246 Nagar Palika Parishad members, 211 Nagar Panchayats members and 147 corporators.