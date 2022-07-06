BSP launches membership drive in Lucknow region with focus on Muslim leaders
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) launched a membership drive in the Lucknow region with former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) rebel, Mohammad Irshad Khan joining the party.
Khan who has influence over the Muslim community in Unnao and Lucknow districts rose in rebellion against the Samajwadi Party leadership after the 2022 assembly election. Alleging that leaders and workers belonging to the Muslim community are neglected in SP he quit the party in mid-April.
The BSP opened the door to Khan who joined the party along with his supporters in a meeting organised to review membership drive on Tuesday. Former SP state unit vice-president Riyaz Ahmed, SP leaders- Mohammad Tariq Ahmed, Abdul Khaliq, Ahmed Khan, Shakil Ahmed, Abdul Moin and Karim Ahmed too joined the BSP along with their supporters.
After joining the BSP, Mohammad Irshad Khan said that the SP is only concerned with votes of the Muslim community. Leaders belonging to Muslim community are sidelined in the party, he said.
After the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll in which the BSP candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali has polled 2.66 lakh votes, the BSP chief Mayawati has directed party leaders and office-bearers to woo prominent Muslim leaders to join the BSP. The BSP workers should convince the Muslim community that BSP has strength to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the Muslim community supports the BSP in the assembly and Lok Sabha election, she said. In the membership drive organised in various districts, the BSP leaders are wooing leaders belonging to the Muslim community to join the party.
Senior BSP leaders including Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar, Akhilesh Ambedkar, Shamshuddin Raini and Bhim Rao Ambedkar reviewed the membership drive in a meeting organised at the party divisional office located near Pasi Qila in Lucknow.
Maya slams ‘celebrations’
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government in UP over its 100 days in power celebration.
In a tweet, the BSP chief said there was large celebration over the 100 days of the BJP government but in the matter of removing the burning problems of poverty, unemployment, inflation faced by the people, improving law and order, creating mutual brotherhood and communal harmony among all castes and religions, the BJP government tenure is disappointing and very depressing, she said.
-
Lucknow Aam Mahotsav: Plant tree at home, eat mangoes in two years
Stalls at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav are selling saplings of dwarf mango trees which can be grown in small spaces or in pots at homes. “There are more than 200 varieties of tree saplings both Indian and foreign breed including Amkiba, Amrapali, Gulab Khas, Arunika, Mia Jaki, Noor-Jahan, Fana, Swarekha, Alphanso, Langara, Tommy Atkins, Sensation, etc,” said Ahmed, who has been in the business for last 30 years.
-
Vij sets up SIT after Hisar woman alleges harassment by police
Recently elected chairperson of the Kaithal Municipal Council, Surbhi Garg and several BJP leaders also met Haryana home minister Anil Vij at his residence. Accompanied by senior JJP leader KC Banger and others, chairperson of Gohana Municipal Council, Rajni Virmani also paid a courtesy visit to the home minister. Vij also constituted an SIT in an alleged case of culpable homicide after a group of men appeared before him from Sirsa demanding justice.
-
Body of missing girl fished out from canal in Kurukshetra
Four days after she went missing, the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from a canal in Kurukshetra. The family members of the girl held a protest in Kurukshetra accusing a youth of her murder. The family members alleged that the accused, Jarnail Singh, had kidnapped the victim for marriage four days ago and dumped her body into the canal after killing her. The body was taken for post-mortem at the KCGMC, Karnal.
-
Varanasi night market: Bazaar reflecting city’s art, culture ready
Varanasi will have a night market under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover which will showcase the art and culture of Varanasi. The estimated cost of developing facilities for the night market was around Rs 10 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate this market during his proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7. Varanasi Smart City has beautified the 1.9 km space under the flyover for the night market.
-
Law, order situation has collapsed in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under the BJP-JJP government. “The situation has become such that within a week, three Haryana MLAs have received death threats. These include BJP MLA Sanjay Singh (Sohna), Congress MLAs Renu Bala and Surendra Pawar,” he said. Hooda demanded proper security for all MLAs and action against those who have issued threats.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics