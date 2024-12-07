BSP leader expelled for marrying son to SP MLA’s daughter

LUCKNOW Marriages are made in heaven but celebrated on earth...the saying apparently doesn’t quite hold true for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders. Party chief Mayawati on Friday expelled senior leader, Surendra Sagar, for reportedly arranging his son’s marriage to SP MLA from Alapur assembly seat Tribhuwan Dutt’s daughter. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with SP and BSP leaders, their family members in Ambedkar Nagar after the wedding ceremony. (File Photo)

The BSP alleged that Sagar indulged in “anti-party activities” and indiscipline, but the latter refuted the same, saying: “My only action was to marry my son to the daughter of SP MLA Tribhuwan Dutt.”

BSP district unit president of Rampur, Pramod Sagar, who attended the marriage ceremony in Ambedkar Nagar on November 28, was also removed from the post and issued a show-cause notice.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had visited Ambedkar Nagar to bless the newly-wed couple. During the occasion, BSP leaders Surendra Sagar and Pramod Sagar accompanied the SP chief. After Akhilesh Yadav’s photograph with the senior BSP leaders went viral on social media, an order was issued by the BSP office regarding action against the party leaders.

Confirming action against Surendra Sagar and Pramod Sagar, a senior BSP leader said: “Action has been taken against the duo on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.”

“Differences between the ideologies of BSP and SP are clear. Party leaders and workers are aware of the rules of our cadre-based party, yet both the leaders violated them...the presence of top SP leaders in the marriage ceremony was turned into a big event by the duo,” he added.

However Surendra Sagar and Pramod Sagar said they had not violated party rules and did not indulge in indiscipline.

In November, the BSP chief had shown the door to Prashant Gautam, division in-charge of west UP and half a dozen office-bearers for attending the wedding ceremony of the son of former BSP state unit president Munqad Ali with the daughter of an SP leader.

In a series of tweets on Friday, BSP chief Mayawati stated: “Party members were stopped from attending the function of Munqad Ali’s son because his daughter was contesting the assembly by-election from Meerapur on SP ticket and BSP was also contesting this by-election against her.”

“In such a situation, there was a general discussion about clashes between people of both the parties at the wedding. To avoid this, the party was forced to take this step. But the way it is being publicised is not right,” she said.