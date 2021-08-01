Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSP leader SC Mishra says party will take care of Brahmins' honour in Uttar Pradesh

Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra sought the support of Brahmins for his party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which are due early next year
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:49 AM IST
BSP national general secretary SC Mishra has been addressing a series of conferences to reach out to Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Saturday said the party would take care of the honour and respect of the Brahmin community when it comes to power again “as it did during its previous regime.”

He was speaking to reporters in Goverdhan in Mathura district. Mishra was in Mathura and Vrindavan on Saturday to address “Prabuddh Varg Sammelan” (intellectuals’ conference), the name under which the party has been conducting its Brahmin outreach programme since the first conference in Ayodhya on July 23.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of cheating Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh. He sought the support of Brahmins for his party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due early next year.

“Brahmins are being harassed, besides Dalits are facing a tough time in the state,” alleged Mishra.

“The whole nation respected the judgment by Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue but the BJP wants to take all the credit for it,” Mishra further alleged. He urged Brahmins to join hands with the BSP to defeat the BJP in the elections.

“Farmers are fighting for their rights since the past one year, but the BJP is not considering their interests. It is only pursuing policies in favour of big industrialists,” the BSP general secretary claimed.

Mishra said the BSP had been always in favour of Brahmins and elections had nothing to do with its stance.

He also went to the Bankey Behari temple in Vrindavan. After the sammelan (conference), he visited Shankaracharya Ashram and sought blessings.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader said, “The BSP has started thinking about Brahmins when the polls are barely six months away. And in the present dispensation, the Brahmin community is harassed. It was the Akhilesh Yadav government that worked for all sections of the society, including Brahmins.”

