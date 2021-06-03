Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BSP sacks 2 MLAs including its legislative party leader Lalji Verma for anti-party activities
lucknow news

BSP sacks 2 MLAs including its legislative party leader Lalji Verma for anti-party activities

A party statement issued here said, "Two MLAs - Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar - has been sacked from the party for anti-party activities during panchayat polls.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The party also said these two sacked leaders will not be invited to any party programmes in the future and they will also not be given party tickets.(HT_PRINT)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday sacked its Uttar Pradesh legislative party leader Lalji Verma and another MLA for anti-party activities during the recently concluded panchayat polls.

A party statement issued here said, "Two MLAs - Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar - has been sacked from the party for anti-party activities during panchayat polls.

"Verma has been removed from the post of legislative party leader and Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali will replace him in the state assembly as party leader," .

While Verma is BSP MLA from Katehari seat, Rajbhar is an MLA from Akbarpur seat --both in Ambedkar Nagar district of the state.

The newly appointed legislative party leader Shah Alam is party MLA from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh district.

The party also said these two sacked leaders will not be invited to any party programmes in the future and they will also not be given party tickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP