Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BSP, SP change two candidates each in Agra
lucknow news

BSP, SP change two candidates each in Agra

BSP replaces candidates in Agra North and Etmadpur, SP in Fatehabad and Agra South. However, confusion prevails over the SP-RLD candidate from Mant assembly seat in Mathura.
Rupali Dixit, the new Samajwadi Party candidate from Fatehabad assembly seat in Agra. (HT)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Agra Even as the nomination process draws close to its end on Friday, political parties continue to have change of mind regarding candidates.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party made changes on two seats each in Agra district while the situation remained tricky on Mant seat of Mathura where both RLD and SP candidates filed nominations.

Shabeer Abbas, the Congressman in Agra, was a surprise inclusion in the BSP on Wednesday and he was declared candidate for Agra North. Abbas replaced Murari Lal Goyal, who is a Vaishya. The Vaishya community dominates Agra North.

Another change came on Etmadpur seat where former Zila Panchayat president from BJP Rakesh Baghel was named BSP candidate replacing Sarvesh Baghel.

The Samajwadi Party replaced Rajesh Sharma, candidate for Fatehabad assembly seat, by Rupali Dixit, daughter of heavyweight politician Ashok Dixit.

The SP also encashed the anger prevailing among the dominating Agarwal community denied ticket by the BJP in Agra. The party replaced Rizwanuddin ‘Prince’ in Agra South with Vinay Agarwal from the Vaishya Mahasabha, confirmed SP city unit president Wajid Nisar.

RELATED STORIES

However, confusion prevailed over the SP-RLD candidate from Mant assembly seat in Mathura. Yogesh Nauwahar, the runner up of 2017 assembly elections had already filed nomination as SP-RLD candidate but when Sanjay Lathar, former MLA and confidant of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, filed his papers on Thursday, there was an impasse because Yogesh Nauwahar from RLD appeared adamant on contesting the election.

Sanjay Lathar had contested the by-election as SP candidate from Mant seat in 2012.

Mant assembly seat in Mathura was in focus after BJP leader SK Sharma was denied ticket. He broke into tears at a press conference and later joined the BSP and was declared candidate from Mathura Vrindavan assembly seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemendra Chaturvedi

Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP