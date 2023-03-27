BSP to go solo in K’taka assembly polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka on its own. In a series of tweets on Monday, party chief Mayawati said, “In a meeting with the party leaders of Karnataka state unit, the BSP has finalised the names of 60% candidates. The names will be announced in the meetings of the party to be held at the local level. The party leaders have been directed to motivate the dedicated and hardworking workers to contest the assembly election.” BSP chief Mayawati posted a series of tweets on Karnataka assembly polls on March 27. (HT file)

The BSP had contested the 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka in alliance with the JD (S). Mayawati had played a pivotal role in the Janata Dal (S) and Congress’s post poll alliance as well as the formation of the coalition government. The BSP had also joined the government. The lone BSP MLA N Mahesh was inducted into the HD Kumaraswamy cabinet.

Later, the BSP pulled out of Kumaraswamy government as well as the alliance when the JD (S) decided to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Congress.

The BSP rapport with the JD (S) revived after JD (S) national general secretary Danish Ali joined the BSP and contested the Lok Sabha election successfully from Amroha seat.