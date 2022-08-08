BSP to launch ‘Mission Migrants’ in Delhi to extend reach, regain lost ground

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to launch ‘Mission Migrants’ to spread its base in Delhi.

A meeting of BSP leaders and office-bearers of Delhi unit was held under the chairmanship of party chief Mayawati at the party’s central office on Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in Delhi on Sunday.

Addressing the party leaders and office-bearers, the BSP chief said the national capital was a ‘mini-India’ and a large population of migrants from various states had settled there. Most of the migrants were from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab who arrived in the city in search of petty jobs and livelihood. These migrants were forced to lead a tough life. They had been ignored and insulted by the government. Reports of atrocities on migrants often surfaced, she said.

“Delhi is the capital of the country. It’s the responsibility of the central and the state government to work for the development of the city and welfare of the people. The people of Delhi are suffering due to the ego and clash of the central and state governments. Most of the time Delhi is in focus due to negative news,” she said.

Due to the Covid pandemic and lockdown the migrants suffered a lot. No support was given to them by the central or the Delhi governments. The migrants were virtually dumped and left to survive on their own, she said.

A large number of migrants had to walk long distances to reach home. These days too, the migrants were forced to live in misery. The people living in Delhi were entitled to a better and dignified life, she said.

Condemning the demolition of houses in Delhi, Mayawati said the national capital was also in the grip of bulldozer politics. The houses and establishments of the poor people were being demolished, she said.

Mayawati collected feedback from the local leaders about the party organizations and working of the AAP government and the central government. The party leaders should mobilize the workers to form government in Delhi, she said.

A BSP leader familiar with the developments in the meeting said the migrants as well as the people living in the slums and unauthorized colonies in Delhi were the support base of the BSP but AAP made inroads in the BSP vote bank to grab power. Earlier, the BSP had a strong organization in Delhi as party founder Kanshi Ram had mobilized the Dalits, Backwards and migrants to strengthen the party, he said.

“BSP is working to regain the lost ground with focus on the migrants and slum dwellers. The party leaders have been directed to strengthen the organization in Delhi. The missionary workers will be given important posts in the organization and party national coordinator Akash Anand is holding meetings in the migrant-dominated areas,” he said.

In the 2008 Delhi assembly elections, the BSP captured two seats and polled 14.05% vote. In the 2013 assembly elections, the BSP fielded candidates on 69 seats and polled 5.35% vote. In the 2015 assembly elections, the BSP contested on 70 seats and polled 1.30% vote. In the 2020 assembly elections, the BSP fielded candidates on 68 seats and polled 0.71% vote.