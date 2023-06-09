BSP: Will project Mayawati as PM candidate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to project its party chief Mayawati as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BSP chief Mayawati (FIle photo)

After the announcement by the Janata Dal (United) that it has not extended invitation to the BSP for the opposition parties meeting to be held at Patna on June 23, the Mayawati-led party made it clear that it does not want to follow the strategy of any political party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and instead would chart out its own plan.

Commenting over the issue, senior BSP leader Bhimrao Ambedkar said, the leaders of the opposition are holding meetings in various states to prepare the groundwork for the opposition parties to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Even after several rounds of meetings, it’s not clear as to who would be the Prime Ministerial candidate from the opposition. The BSP, however, has decided to project party chief Mayawati as the PM candidate,” he said.

Reacting to Janata Dal (U) leader KC Tyagi that invitation has not been extended to BSP for the opposition meeting in Patna as the Party has not opposed the Narendra Modi government, Ambedkar said, BSP is not a follower of other political party but it’s a party based on ideology and cadre.

“The BSP has been striving to ensure that our democratic system and all the institutions in the country work according to the Constitution. The Party has been critical of the BJP, Congress and other political parties’ governments if they try to undermine the Constitution or neglect public welfare. The BSP does not need certificates from other political parties about its credentials,” he said.

“The BSP is a national political party with base in several states. Party chief Mayawati became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for four terms. Rather than projecting the leader of another political party as Prime Minister, the BSP has decided to project Mayawati as PM candidate,” he said.

Highlighting further steps to be taken by BSP, he added, the party leaders, office bearers and workers will hold meetings across Uttar Pradesh and in other states to highlight the achievements of the BSP government. The BSP will welcome the like-minded parties that will support our PM candidate, he said.

The BSP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election in alliance with SP in Uttar Pradesh. It polled 19.43% vote and bagged 10 seats while SP won 5 seats. In the 2022 assembly election, the BSP polled 12.88% vote and bagged merely one seat. The party is working on Dalit- OBC- Muslim alliance to regain its lost ground in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

