BSP will go solo in 2024 LS elections: Mayawati

Amidst the opposition bloc stitching an alliance of over 26 political parties—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INIDA)—to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to go solo.

BSP chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

Addressing party leaders and office bearers of the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state units in a review meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday, BSP chief Mayawati announced that she has taken a firm decision that BSP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election on its own strength.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Mayawati called upon the party leaders to gear up for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha election. Though the BSP chief has ruled out an alliance with either the opposition bloc’s INDIA or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), she remained calm toward the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Due to the anti-people policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the centre and in the state, the political situation in the country is changing fast. In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, there will be no dominance of a single party, but a multi-cornered contest will be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh as well as in other states. The 2024 Lok Sabha election will be interesting, aggressive, and will have a wider impact on the interests of the country and people. The BSP will play an important role in the formation of the government at the center in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, said Mayawati.

The much-hyped ‘good days’ campaign launched by the BJP had failed to give employment, road, electricity, water, education, health, development, happiness, and wealth to the common people. Rather, the people are forced to live in poverty, backwardness, unemployment, and forced to migrate in search of jobs. The announcements and promises made by the government have added to the woes of the people. People are forced to lead a miserable life, she added.

In Uttar Pradesh, instead of working for the all-round development of the 75 districts, the BJP government is working for the development of a few districts. The narrow politics of the BJP government has made the life of the people pathetic in UP, the BSP chief further said.

Like SP and Congress, the BJP too is not in a position to seek votes from the people on development or welfare planks. The BJP leadership is indulged in divisive and provocative politics to serve its narrow politics. The people should remain alert to the game plan of the BJP. The people should not be lured by the false promises of the BJP, neither should they lose their patience on the fanatic issues raised by the BJP, she claimed.

The BSF chief also stated, “On the occasion of the death anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar on December 6, the BSP will organise a program in Lucknow and Noida to show its strength. The workers from 6 divisions in West UP will assemble in Dalit memorial in Noida, whereas the workers of the remaining 12 divisions will assemble in Ambedkar memorial Lucknow to pay tribute to Ambedkar.”

