BSV to launch dance-based therapy course to improve physical well-being

In a first of sorts, a course will begin at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV), which will impart training in dance and movement therapy. The aim of the course will be to help improve the physical well-being of fibromyalgia (chronic disorder characterised by widespread pain and other symptoms such as fatigue, muscle stiffness, and insomnia) patients.

The course will be launched on January 19, during a programme organised as part of the centenary celebrations of BSV, while admissions will begin in the next academic session, said vice-chancellor prof Mandavi Singh.

“The specialised course has been designed on the basis of research and a book - Therapeutic Magic of Kathak - authored by assistant professor of dance department Ruchi Khare. The certificate course will span two semesters,” said Singh.

Scientists do not fully understand the exact cause of fibromyalgia, but it is both a physical and psychological disorder and affects nearly 90% women. There are 18 specific tender points in the muscles and joints; if pain is present in 11 or more points, the condition is identified as fibromyalgia.

Khare said that while there is no complete cure for fibromyalgia, patients who received Kathak-based therapy along with medication, experienced significantly more relief compared to those who relied on medication alone.

She also shared that the research on which this course is based was conducted with the assistance of Dr Siddharth Kumar from KGMU and acupressure expert Dr Narendra Dev.

“The research has been medically validated, and positive results were observed when this therapy was applied to fibromyalgia patients. She added that the university aims to introduce similar courses in the future for stress-related conditions and therapy for children with autism through music and dance,” Khare added.

Although the course has been specially designed for BPA Kathak students, it will also be open to medical professionals interested in working as dance therapists in hospitals, fibromyalgia patients, and caregivers of such patients, Khare said.

Ruchi Khare said that the syllabus has already been finalized. “In the first semester, students will be taught the basics of Dance and Movement Therapy, its impact on mental health, and an introduction to fibromyalgia as a disease. The second semester will focus on related theoretical aspects. In the third semester, students will be trained in the practical application of therapy for treatment, while the final semester will require submission of a project,” said Khare.

“As per National Education Policy 2020, undergraduate students are required to enroll in one skill-development course, and they may opt for this credit-based programme. The course will not only support their academic growth but also enable them to contribute to social service. Additionally, it will open up employment opportunities as dance therapists in hospitals. The course will be free of cost for BPA students of the university, while external candidates will be required to pay the fee prescribed by the university for the certificate course,” said Khare.