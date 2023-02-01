Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget offers nothing for farmers: RLD

Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:33 PM IST

Budget is full of promises, but has nothing to offer to farmers, youth and the middle-class. Overall, it is disappointing, says Anil Dubey, national spokesman, RLD

RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey said the budget also did not explain why the income of farmers did not double despite tall promises nine years ago. (Pic for representation)
LUCKNOW

LUCKNOW The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) termed the Union Budget as “disappointing”, saying it would further increase rate of unemployment and price rise in the country.

“The budget is full of promises, but has nothing to offer to farmers, youth and the middle-class. Overall, it is disappointing,” said Anil Dubey, national spokesman, RLD, in written statement here on Wednesday.

He said the budget also did not explain why the income of farmers did not double despite tall promises nine years ago.

RLD national coordinator Anupam Mishra said the Union Budget had no strategy to deal with unemployment even as it proposed reduction in the allocation for education from 2.64% to 2.5%.

