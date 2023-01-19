Budgetary provisions: Many UP depts haven’t even used 50% of funds

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 11:24 PM IST

The departments, which have not been able to use funds up to satisfactory levels, include the PWD, medical and medical education, vocational education, social welfare, women’s welfare, tourism, environment and civil aviation

The state government’s progressive expenditure (as indicated on the koshvani.up.nic.in on January 19, 2023) indicates that many departments have not been able to make improvement in the situation after the last review. (Pic for representation)
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government appears concerned over the low utilisation of funds earmarked in the state budget (2022-2023) and has asked many of its departments to ensure that these allocations are used by March 20, 2023.

“Till December 31, 2022, many departments have been able to use only half of the budgetary provisions. We have asked them to ensure that the funds allocated in the state budget for 2022-2023 are used by March 20, 2023,” said those aware of the developments in the finance department.

Though UP government has consistently monitored the utilisation of funds, the low expenditure has remained a cause of concern for many departments. Allocated funds, if not used within a given financial year (when the budget is passed), are not carried over to the next financial year. “The situation is monitored at various levels of the state government almost every month and steps are taken to ensure that the maximum funds are used before the end of year,” said a functionary associated with the review process.

A close scrutiny of the budgetary provisions and allocations indicates that the expenditure by different departments was nearly 50% or even less than 50% of the funds earmarked in the first three quarters (up to December 31, 2022) when the last review was conducted early in January 2023.

The departments, which have not been able to use funds up to satisfactory levels, include the PWD, medical and medical education, vocational education, social welfare, women’s welfare, tourism, environment and civil aviation.

The state government’s progressive expenditure (as indicated on the koshvani.up.nic.in on January 19, 2023) indicates that many departments have not been able to make improvement in the situation after the last review. The PWD (special area programme) was able to spend only 175.67 crore against budgetary provision of 700 crore and allocation of 113.60 crore. A sum of 6118.47 crore has been used under PWD (roads) head against the budgetary provision of 26594.41 crore and allocation of 12827.80 crore. A sum of 4980.69 crore has been used against budgetary provision of 10390.76 crore and allocation of 7974.44 crore) for medical (allopathic medicine) while 801.27 crore and 386.41 crore have been used against budgetary provision of 1784.94 crore (allocation 975.11 crore) and 684.55 crore (allocation 540.09 crore) for medical (Ayurvedic and Unani) and medical (homeopathy).

The vocational education department used 608.70 crore against budget provision of 1222.98 crore and allocation of 781.76 crore. The social welfare department utilised 5647.29 crore against the budget of 12158.09 crore and allocation of 9820.93 crore. The women’s welfare department used 2341.95 crore against budget provision of 4643.86 crore (allocation of 4227.77 crore).

A sum of 528.22 crore has been used by the tourism department against budgetary provision of 1104.20 crore and allocation of 594.73 crore. The environment and civil aviation departments used 5.78 crore and 577.71 crore, respectively, against budgetary provision of 18.20 crore (allocation 11.90 crore) and 2315.68 crore (allocation 622.08 crore), respectively.

Umesh Raghuvanshi

Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984....view detail

