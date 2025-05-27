Buffalo meat, not beef: Lab report debunks mob’s claims in Aligarh attack case

Three days after four individuals were attacked on the suspicion of carrying beef in a vehicle in Harduaganj area of Aligarh on Saturday (May 24), the report from the Veterinary Lab in Mathura on Tuesday confirmed that the sample sent for testing was not prohibited meat, officials said. The vehicle carrying meat overturned by a mob on May 24. (HT Photo)

Four people have been arrested so far for the attack on those carrying meat, while VHP and Bajrang Dal have distanced themselves from the incident.

“We have got the report from the Mathura lab confirming that the sample sent for testing was buffalo meat, and not beef, as alleged by those who stopped the vehicle and beat up the four occupants,” SSP (rural), Aligarh, Amrit Jain said.

“Investigation is ongoing and we are identifying those who created a ruckus on the Delhi-Kanpur highway on Saturday after stopping the vehicle and thrashing its occupants. CCTV footage is being scanned, while three accused were arrested and sent to jail on Monday evening. Another accused has been arrested today,” Jain added.

Earlier on May 24, Kishan Pathak, district president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Sena, had alleged that four individuals who were carrying beef were nabbed by activists and handed over to police.

A case was registered against them at the Harduaganj police station under sections 3, 5 and 8 of The Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 based on a complaint given by a local villager, Vijay Bajrangi.

Another case was registered under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 109 (attempt to murder), 308(5) (extortion), 310(2) (dacoity), 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Salim Khan, father of Aqeel (one of the victims), against 13 named and 20-25 unidentified accused involved in the attack. Other victims were identified as Arbaz, Kadeem, and Aqeel.

SP (rural) Amrit Jain said that following the lab report, sections of the Prevention of the Cow Slaughter Act under which the victims were booked would be removed.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal units in Aligarh distanced themselves from the May 24 incident. Mukesh Rajput, vibhag secretary, VHP, addressed reporters on Monday, denying involvement of any of their members.

The Aligarh police had sent the sample collected from the vehicle carrying meat on May 24 to the Mathura lab, and the report submitted to the SP (rural) on Tuesday confirmed that it was buffalo meat, and not beef, authorities said.

On Monday, opposition parties had demanded action against those who thrashed four youths on the suspicion of carrying beef in Harduaganj area. Their representative met the Aligarh SSP and demanded the arrest of those named in the FIR filed by family members of one of the four victims who are hospitalised.

“We met Aligarh SSP Sanjeev Suman and expressed concern over the incident. Small-time meat traders should be provided security because they are often targeted by cow vigilantes on the suspicion of carrying beef, and false cases are filed against them,” Laxmi Dhangar, district president of the Samajwadi Party in Aligarh, said.

“Police acted promptly and ensured a green corridor for the ambulance carrying the victims on Saturday. All four men are stable now. Four of the accused have been arrested so far,” Jain said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, national president of All-India People’s Front RS Darapuri on Tuesday condemned the incident and slammed the state government for the law and order situation.

On the fateful day, villagers and activists of right-wing organisations, including Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Sena, had alleged that the vehicle with four occupants was carrying beef. They had allegedly thrashed the occupants also blocked the road connecting Delhi with Kanpur in protest before police reached the spot and pacified them.

The four individuals were beaten up allegedly by locals and activists of right-wing organisations on the suspicion of carrying beef in a vehicle near Alhadadpur village within Harduaganj police station limits in Aligarh on May 24. Upon being informed, the police had reached the spot and rescued the victims.