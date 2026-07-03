Bulldozer action looms as Ayodhya admn issues notice to accused’s wife over illegal construction

The Ram temple donation theft case has now reached the accused’s properties, with the Uttar Pradesh government launching a crackdown on buildings allegedly linked to those arrested. In the first such action, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Thursday served a notice over an allegedly unauthorised three-storey under-construction house owned by the wife of key accused Lavkush Mishra, official sources said. A notice has been issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra, regarding violation of the development authority laws in the construction of their premises in Banveerpur village of Sohawal tehsil. (Sourced)

Secretary of ADA, Rakesh Kumar Mishra said, “A notice has been issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra, regarding violation of the development authority laws in the construction of their premises in Banveerpur village of Sohawal tehsil. The land was purchased in her name, while the construction was allegedly undertaken without obtaining mandatory approval from the development authority.”

Officials said Supriya has been given a week to explain why action should not be taken for allegedly violating building bylaws. Meanwhile, Lavkush’s wife said, “I do not know anything about it. I have not received any notice. My house is being constructed near Shahadatganj. He worked at the Ram temple for two to three months.”

A senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the authorities will proceed strictly in accordance with the law. “The action will depend on the response to the notice and the outcome of the verification. The competent authority will examine whether the construction has the required map approval and complies with building bylaws. If violations are established and the owner fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, further action, including demolition proceedings, will be taken as per the applicable legal provisions,” he added.

Police sources said investigators also searched Lavkush Mishra’s residence on Wednesday and questioned his family members as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations.

Lavkush Mishra was hired by a private agency engaged by the State Bank of India to count cash collected from the Ram temple’s donation boxes.

According to official sources, the property action follows directions from the state government to identify immovable assets acquired or constructed by the accused after they joined the Ram Temple establishment and verify whether such properties comply with statutory building norms.

Sources said the ADA has identified multiple properties allegedly linked to the accused that are suspected to have been constructed without approved building plans or in violation of development regulations. Notices are being issued as part of the mandatory legal process before any coercive action is initiated.

Another property belonging to co-accused Anukalp Mishra in Kaushalpuri has also come under scrutiny and may face similar proceedings if violations are found during inspection, officials said.

Government sources said the property scrutiny is part of a wider effort to examine all legal aspects of the case while the criminal investigation into the alleged theft of Ram temple donations continues.

“The authorities are also verifying whether any assets acquired by the accused warrant further action under the applicable provisions of law,” sources added.