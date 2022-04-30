Bundelkhand expressway to open in June: UPEIDA CEO

The Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated in June this year as almost 94 percent of its construction work had been completed, said Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) chief executive officer (CEO) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Saturday. The remaining work will be completed by June 20, he added.

Awasthi also said three out of four railway over bridges on the expressway had been constructed along with 14 out of 19 flyovers. All pending work was being completed at rapid pace, he added.

The 296.07 km Bundelkhand expressway, which has also been connected with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, has its origin at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district. It connects with Agra-Lucknow expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district. It traverses through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah districts. This expressway would provide faster connectivity with Agra, National Capital Region (NCR) and Delhi.