Bundelkhand man perfects the craft of tying a turban in a ‘thousand’ ways

Deepak Soni proudly boasts of perfecting 1,108 styles of tying a turban. Soni says he can tie all kinds of pagdis (turbans) from across cultures in a matter of seconds. Born and brought up in the Uttar Pradesh’s part of Bundelkhand, some of his works are displayed at the digital state museum in Gwalior, where he is currently based. Deepak Soni, an actor, designer and teacher, looks forward to curating a pagdi museum in UP

The 39-year-old, who aspires to curate an exclusive pagdi museum in Uttar Pradesh, says his dream will soon be a reality.

“I will be making the world’s largest pagdi for the museum. It will be 1,111-metre-long,” he says ecstatically. “I know 1,108 techniques and pagdi styles, all of which I will be making to display at the museum.”

The largest pagdi, he observes, will represent the Golden Age of India, between 4th and 6th centuries CE.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine. I will make all pagdis by hand using techniques from different eras of the Indian history,” he adds. Even today, Soni puts on a turban whenever he leaves the house — it is a tradition he hopes to keep alive. “Youngsters today are not in the habit of wearing pagdis. At least they will get to explore this Indian tradition at the museum.”

Soni is also a theatre actor, a stage designer and a guest professor at Bhartendu Natya Akademi in Lucknow and some other colleges of performing arts. He has designed stages and sets for several plays and cultural events in Lucknow, including the G20 Summit.

“I’m from the sonar community and have artistry in my blood. Pagdi has always been an integral part of my family’s way of living.” The fabric for the pagdis will be sourced from across India.

“I, obviously, do not have the budget to set up a private museum, although I will be putting in whatever I am capable of. For nearly a year now, I have been waiting for a response from Delhi.” He says he has already had a handful of meetings with the state culture department officials, including principal secretary Mukesh Meshram, and also consulted Lucknow-based folk artiste Malini Awasthi. At the museum, he hopes to set up a photo corner where visitors can put on a wide variety of turbans and take pictures.

“I feel that there is a need for such a museum in Uttar Pradesh. Although I mostly stay in Madhya Pradesh now, UP is where my roots are, and I would like to add to the museum culture there.”