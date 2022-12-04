Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh: Election Commission makes elaborate security arrangements

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate security arrangements for fair, safe and peaceful voting in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency as well as Rampur and Khatauli assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held on Monday.

Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm, said Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla.

The Election Commission of India has arranged webcasting at polling booths in the three constituencies where bypolls will be held on Monday. The webcasting will be supervised at all three levels -- the district election officer, the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India.

Video camera teams have been also deputed in the three constituencies, he said

Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed as well. They will also keep vigil on strong rooms in which EVMs will be kept after polling.

The ECI has deputed three general observers, three expenditure observers and three police observers. In addition, 288 sector magistrates, 48 zonal magistrates, and 636 micro-observers have been deputed.

Along with 13, 777 polling personnel, 778 heavy vehicles and 1004 light vehicles have been pressed into service to complete the election process, he said.

A total of 24.43 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the by-elections. They include 13.14 lakh men, 11.29 lakh women and 132 third gender voters. The ECI has set up 3,062 polling booths and 1,945 polling stations in the three polling stations.

Shukla said six candidates, including two women, are in the fray in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Fourteen candidates, including four women, are contesting the Khatauli assembly bypoll. Ten candidates are seeking election from the Rampur Sadar assembly constituency.

All booth level officers (BLOs) have been instructed to be present at the helpdesk with the voter list to assist voters, he said.

