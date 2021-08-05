Cab driver case: Cops likely to be booked under corruption charges

Former inspector in-charge of Krishna Nagar police station and two sub-inspectors are likely to be booked under anti-corruption charges in the wake of the controversy over the harassment of a cab driver, who was thrashed publicly by a woman at Awadh crossing here on Saturday.

The driver had alleged harassment by cops and claimed that he was made to pay ₹ 10,000 to get his cab released from the police station.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said the cab driver had mentioned about money taken from him for the release of his cab from the police station. Now, charges of prevention of corruption act were included in the FIR registered in the matter. He said initially charges were levelled only against the woman who allegedly thrashed the cab driver without any provocation.

He said the investigation of the case had been transferred to Banthra police station in-charge Jitendra Singh, who had been directed to include corruption against former Krishna Nagar inspector Mahesh Chandra Dubey and two sub-inspectors if the allegation of paying ₹10,000 by the cab driver was found true.

Dubey was on Wednesday removed from the post of the inspector in-charge of Krishnanagar police station. He along with second officer Mannan and Bhola Kheda police outpost in-charge Harendra Singh was sent to the reserve police lines after their negligence was found in the entire incident.

Action against the police personnel came two days after the FIR was registered against the woman.