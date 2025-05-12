Cab driver’s abduction: FIR lodged after three years 

Three years after he was allegedly abducted, held hostage for three days, and robbed by miscreants posing as passengers, a cab driver from Balrampur finally had his case registered at BBD police station following a court directive on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

Inspector Ram Singh of BBD police station confirmed that an FIR has now been lodged and investigation is underway.

According to the complainant, Ahmad Hussain, a resident of Uttraula Dhaurahara, Barela, in Balrampur district, the incident took place on the night of February 25, 2022.

He had travelled to Khadra in Lucknow with passengers and was returning around 2am when three men stopped him near the BBD area and asked for a ride to Barabanki.

When he refused, the trio forcibly entered the cab. After driving a short distance, one of the men pulled out a firearm and forced Ahmad to stop the vehicle. They tied his hands and legs, blindfolded him, and made him sit under the backseat.

Ahmad alleges that the assailants robbed him of his mobile phone, ₹8,300 cash, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, and debit card. He was then kept hostage in the car and driven around for three days. On February 28, the accused dumped him in an unconscious state on the Yamuna Expressway before fleeing.

Later, upon checking his bank statement, Ahmad discovered that the robbers had used his debit card to make purchases worth ₹74,000 at petrol pumps, liquor stores, and automobile shops.

Ahmad claims that despite his complaint, BBD police failed to take any action. It was only after a court order that an FIR was registered.