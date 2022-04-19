Cab drivers strike work, Lucknow commuters hit

Demanding a hike in fares, a large number of drivers of app-based taxi services abstained from work on Monday and passengers had to bear the brunt with long waiting time and higher fare.

“Over 80% of the drivers were not ferrying passengers during the day. The strike will end at midnight and services will resume from tomorrow morning,” said RK Pandey, president, cab owners/drivers welfare organisation.

The call for the strike was given by the Lucknow Radio Taxi Chalak Sangh.

Those who booked taxis found the charges high as only limited vehicles were running. If the normal fare from Charbagh to Gomti Nagar was between ₹250 and ₹350, during the day it went beyond ₹500.

The drivers also demanded a reduction in commission taken by companies. “Expense in running a taxi has gone up but our income remains the same. The companies need to understand the issues of drivers,” said Pandey.

