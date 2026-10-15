Cafe owner’s death: Accused influencer’s SUV found abandoned near Nepal border

LUCKNOW In a breakthrough in the suspicious death of cafe owner Shiva Sharma, an SUV linked to prime accused and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey was found abandoned in the Rupaidiha area near the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district on Wednesday. Online transport records revealed that the vehicle was registered in Dubey’s name and had four pending traffic challans — two in Mathura and two in Lucknow, said officials.

Recovery of the vehicle intensified the cross-border manhunt for Shraddha, who is suspected of having fled to Nepal along with her sister, Rashmi Dubey, and their driver, Adil. (Sourced)

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Recovery of the vehicle intensified the cross-border manhunt for Shraddha, who is suspected of having fled to Nepal along with her sister, Rashmi Dubey, and their driver, Adil. According to police sources, the suspects’ last known location was traced to Nepal’s Mahimnagar, prompting authorities to dispatch three police teams across the border.

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Meanwhile, in a parallel development on Wednesday, police detained a woman for questioning from Shraddha’s fourth-floor flat at Avadh Green Apartment in Lucknow’s Balu Adda — the site where the fatal incident occurred. On Tuesday, Lucknow Police had announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of the two sisters.

Officials, however, remain tight-lipped regarding the exact circumstances under which the SUV was abandoned, and have yet to officially confirm the suspects’ presence in Nepal or the identity of the woman detained in Lucknow.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our team is working and we are close to all the accused. We can’t share much details as it would give crucial information to the accused,” said DCP (central) Vikrant Vir. “Police teams are working to trace their movements and establish circumstances surrounding their suspected escape,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our team is working and we are close to all the accused. We can’t share much details as it would give crucial information to the accused,” said DCP (central) Vikrant Vir. “Police teams are working to trace their movements and establish circumstances surrounding their suspected escape,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in Lucknow’s Balu Adda area area on October 9. His mother, Ranjana Sharma, accused Dubey, her sister Rashmi, driver Adil and others of assaulting, harassing and blackmailing him before his death. Hazratganj police registered a case under BNS section 103 (1), which deals with murder.

Police teams were tracking Shraddha Dubey’s movements after she was allegedly spotted in Mahimnagar, Nepal, beyond the Rupaidiha border, with her sister Rashmi and their driver. Sources said the three had been changing locations and were currently not using mobile phones. A team of 16 police personnel was pursuing leads based on their travel history.

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Shraddha Dubey was reportedly named a VVIP guest at one of Lucknow’s biggest dandiya festivals scheduled to begin on October 16.

ONLINE CHATS SURFACE

A purported Snapchat conversation between Shraddha and Shiva had reportedly surfaced, in which she allegedly expressed anger over what she described as a change in his behaviour towards her.

“Seriously, I curse you from the heart,” she wrote, accusing him of using her and then changing his behaviour. She also told him that something bad would happen to him. Shiva, in response, reportedly denied that his behaviour or feelings had changed, saying he was dealing with personal problems. When Shraddha asked what those problems were, the conversation continued, according to the report. The messages emerged amid the ongoing investigation into Shiva’s death.

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Model denies going missing, calls case a suicide

Model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey, who is facing scrutiny following the death of cafe owner Shiva Sharma, released a video statement on Wednesday night denying reports that she has gone missing and claiming that Sharma died by suicide.

In the video, Dubey stated that she intends to appear before the police to record her official statement and disclose the truth surrounding the incident.

“I am not missing anywhere. I want to come to the police and give my statement. I want to tell them everything that is true,” Dubey said. She also urged media not to associate her name with politicians or senior officials, claiming she had no involvement with them.

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She claimed it was a case of suicide and not murder. “Whatever is true regarding Shiva Sharma is that he was not murdered. It was a suicide,” she said in the clip.