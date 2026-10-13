Woman falls to death from 10th floor hotel room, search on for absconding male companion

LUCKNOW A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the 10th floor room of a hotel at Omaxe New Hazratganj in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow on Monday evening. A man who had checked into the hotel with her allegedly left the premises shortly after the incident and was being traced, said police. Police were also securing and examining CCTV footage from the hotel to establish the sequence of events. (Pic for representation)

“The incident was reported around 6.34pm by the hotel’s security in-charge, who informed police that the woman had fallen from the premises,” said ADCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli.

According to the preliminary police inquiry, the woman, a resident of the Chowk area of Lucknow, had checked into the room with the man, a resident of Sultanpur, around 11.46am on Monday.

Police said the woman fell from the hotel around 6pm. A forensic field unit was called to the spot, and photographs and videos were taken to preserve evidence. Her body was subsequently sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

According to police, the man took a lift to the ground floor after the incident, went to the basement and left the premises on a motorcycle. Efforts were underway to trace him.

Police were also securing and examining CCTV footage from the hotel to establish the sequence of events. Officials said there was no law and order situation at the spot and further legal action would be initiated after a complaint is received.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s fall were yet to be established, added police.