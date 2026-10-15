Man held with 1,279 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup near Indo-Nepal border

: In a joint operation, Rupaidiha police, the drug administration department and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a 23-year-old man and seized 1,279 bottles of codeine-based intoxicating cough syrup near the Indo-Nepal border. The team also seized a Mahindra XUV500, two media identity cards and a mobile phone. The operation was carried out at around 11 pm on October 13 near the Kewalpur underpass in Rupaidiha following specific intelligence inputs. The arrested man was identified as Fazle Ilahi alias Nihal, son of Nafisul Hasan. He is a resident of the Topkhana locality in Nanpara, Bahraich. (F0r representation only)

The arrested man was identified as Fazle Ilahi alias Nihal, son of Nafisul Hasan. He is a resident of the Topkhana locality in Nanpara, Bahraich.

According to police, the vehicle had an inscription identifying its occupant as the state general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh International Journalists Organisation. Two media identity cards were also recovered from his possession.

Rupaidiha station house officer (SHO) Harendra Kumar Mishr said a case had been registered at Rupaidiha police station under sections 8, 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Police said further investigation was under way based on information obtained during questioning.

SAFEMA court freezes ₹1 cr assets in drug trade case

Bahraich: In a major action against the illegal narcotics trade along the India-Nepal border, the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) court in Delhi ordered the freezing of properties currently valued at around ₹1 crore. The properties were allegedly acquired using proceeds from the illegal drug trade by a medical store operator in Rupaidiha.

According to police, a large quantity of codeine-based cough syrup and diazepam, a sedative drug, was seized on June 30, from Adarsh Ayurvedic Medicine Store in Rupaidiha Nagar Panchayat. The store was allegedly operating without a licence.

A case was registered against the store operator, Aditya Kumar Mishra, son of Kriparam Mishra and a resident of Station Road, Rupaidiha, under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

During the investigation, police found that properties worth around ₹56.92 lakh had allegedly been purchased over the past six years in the names of Mishra and his family members using proceeds from the illegal narcotics trade. The current estimated value of these assets is around ₹1 crore.

Following the investigation, proceedings were initiated before the competent authority in Delhi under the SAFEMA (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the NDPS Act. Authorities asked to freeze the identified properties. The competent authority ordered the properties frozen after the accused reportedly failed to prove the lawful source of the funds. Rupaidiha SHO Harendra Kumar Mishra said the order was passed on October 12, and notice was served on October 14. The accused cannot sell or transfer the properties without a favourable court order. Police said the action aims to curb drug trafficking and protect young people from addiction.