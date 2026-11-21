Gurugram, An elderly man from Haryana's Manesar died after he came under the wheels of a bus he was clinging to during an argument with its driver and conductor, police said on Saturday. Elderly man from Manesar dies after falling from bus he clung to; FIR against driver, conductor more

The incident took place on the morning of November 18 in Rewari district, where the bus driver allegedly drove on while arguing with the man, Krishna Kumar. The argument began at Manesar bus stand.

According to a complaint filed by his son Tarun Kumar Yadav, his father left for the bus stand at 5 am. He said he received a call from his mother saying his father was having an argument with the bus driver and the conductor, and he reached the spot.

"A bus with a Rajasthan registration number was parked there, and both the driver and the conductor were arguing with my father. Upon seeing me approaching, the driver suddenly accelerated the bus. In the process, my father ended up hanging onto the footstep at the front of the bus. We were repeatedly pleading with the driver to stop, but he did not listen," Tanush said in the complaint.

Fearing for his father's life, Tanush chased the bus in his car and attempted to stop it by placing his vehicle in its path.

He alleged that the driver continued to drive the bus for 20 kilometres with his father clinging to the foothold and also tried to ram his car in the process.

"The bus reached the vicinity of the Kapriwas border. There, the driver took a turn at high speed, causing my father to lose his balance and fall. He ended up beneath the wheels of the bus. I took my injured father to Fortis Hospital in Manesar, where doctors declared him dead," he added.

Based on a complaint, the Manesar police registered an FIR against the bus driver and the conductor.

A senior police officer said the matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon.

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