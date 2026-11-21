New Delhi, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has transplanted 180 trees removed for construction of an underground metro without obtaining approval of the forest department, the Delhi High Court was told. DMRC transplanted trees without approval: Delhi govt to HC more

The submission was made by the Deputy Conservator of Forest , Department of Forest and Wildlife, Delhi government, in response to a petition alleging that large-scale construction was going on unabated in the area which is damaging the fully grown trees.

The petition, in which notices were earlier issued to the authorities, is next scheduled to be heard by Justice Jasmeet Singh on November 23.

The petitioner, advocate Arpit Bhargava, submitted that the DMRC is undertaking massive construction work on a vacant land, belonging to DDA, on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Karol Bagh, behind his residence where there are huge trees.

He said in the course of the construction activity, substantial quantities of iron/steel rods and other construction material are being cut/processed using mechanical equipment, resulting in generation of smoke, dust, fumes and particulate matter.

The forest department, in its status report, said a joint inspection was carried out by the officials of this division on October 7 at the project site - Ajmal Khan Park – where the tree transplantation work is ongoing.

The construction is part of the making of Inderlok-Indraprastha Corridor of Delhi MRTS Project of Phase-IV.

During an inspection, it was found that around 10-15 transplanted trees were showing signs of survival and new leaf growth and remaining trees can survive in future as transplantation is under process, it said.

The report said out of a total of 534 trees, 524 have to be transplanted and 10 have to be felled.

It was also observed that 180 trees had already been transplanted at the backside of the project site within Ajmal Khan Park.

"The transplantation site had not been approved by the forest department prior to commencement of the transplantation work. The transplantation activity had been started without obtaining approval of the forest department for the transplantation site.

"Accordingly, all the three transplantation patches were marked by the forest department officials during the inspection for identification and record purposes," the report said.

The team also observed during the inspection that no tree was illegally felled or damaged during their operation.

The plea has sought direction to the authorities to stop damaging trees on land where construction of an underground metro is underway in the Karol Bagh area.

The smoke, dust and construction-generated pollutants are being emitted in close proximity to the mature trees and are visibly settling upon the foliage and surrounding soil, the plea submitted.

He claimed that DMRC has damaged several trees, including old peepal trees, while constructing the boundary for some construction work, but no action was taken despite a complaint.

"The petitioner has repeatedly brought the matter to the notice of the concerned respondents specifically informing the authorities that the ongoing construction activity by respondent no. 2 is adversely affecting the mature trees and green cover situated immediately behind the petitioner's residence and appears to be in violation of Delhi Preservation of Trees Act," the plea said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.