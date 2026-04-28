Cake smearing dispute: Reward on 8 accused, 4 cops suspended in Bulandshahr triple murder

Police have stepped up action in the alleged triple murder case inside a gym that shook Khurja town in Bulandshahr, announcing a cash reward on eight absconding accused and suspending four police personnel, including an SHO, for alleged dereliction of duty. Representational image (Sourced)

Dinesh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), declared a reward of ₹25,000 each on seven named accused and another accused, Sonu, whose role allegedly surfaced during the investigation.

The incident occurred on the night of April 25 on Subhash Road in Khurja, where alleged indiscriminate firing during a birthday party left three members of a family dead. Police said the violence allegedly began after an argument over smearing cake escalated into a deadly clash.

The deceased were identified as Amardeep, 30, Manish, 28, and Akash, 18. A relative, Sanjay, said Manish was his younger brother, Akash his nephew, and Amardeep his uncle’s son.

An FIR was registered against 10 named accused, while another suspect emerged during the probe. Police have so far arrested three accused and sent them to jail, while the remaining, Jeetu Saini, Ravi Saini, Anuj, Rinku, Saurabh alias Seetu, Manish, Bharat Saini, and Sonu, are absconding.

Six police teams are tracing the accused, conducting raids based on surveillance inputs and local intelligence.

In a parallel action, Khurja SHO Premchand Sharma, Burj Usman outpost in-charge Pritam Singh, head constable Samim Ahmed, and constable Paras Yadav were suspended for alleged laxity in arrests, weak intelligence gathering, and failure to monitor activities in their jurisdiction.

Police have also deployed security personnel for the victims’ family.

SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said strict action would be taken against those disturbing law and order. “No one involved will be spared. All absconding accused will soon be behind bars,” he said.

Family members of the deceased have demanded stricter action against the accused, including demolition of their houses, while expressing confidence that the remaining accused will be arrested soon. (With PTI Inputs)