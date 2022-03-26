Call for “virtual unification” of IIITs

PRAYAGRAJ: Directors of centrally-funded Indian Institutes of Information Technology (CFIIITs) on Friday resolved that urgent steps were needed towards “virtual unification” of IIITs so that they could all follow similar academic calendar and have semester and year-long exchange of faculty members for conducting regular or specialized courses etc.

The move came in a “CFIIITs Directors Meet” held at the Jhalwa campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A).

The country presently has 25 IIITs, including five which are central government funded and 20 which run on PPP model. In 2010, the Union Cabinet had approved a scheme for setting up 20 IIITs, based on the public-private partnership (PPP) model, funded by the central government, state governments and industry partners in the ratio 50:35:15.

Director of IIIT-Allahabad Prof P Nagabhushan, director of IIIT-Kancheepuram Prof DVLN Somayajulu, director of IIIT-Jabalpur Prof PN Kondekar and director of IIIT-Gwalior Prof Rajendra Sahu highlighted the need for carrying out modifications in the Statutes/Act of the institutes regarding norms of faculty recruitment and promotion as that of Indian Institutes of technology (IITs), informed IIIT-A PRO Pankaj Mishra.

During the meeting chaired by Prof P Nagabhushan, the CFIIITs’ directors also called for building a common platform for faculty interactions by promoting at least once in a year interaction of all faculty members of all CFIIITs and also building a common platform for students’ interactions by promoting joint 3-4 activities in a year.

The directors also said that there should be joint implementation of the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 and a PAN IIIT Alumni Forum (Global Alumni Connect Programme of IIITs) be set up on priority.

All deans and heads of the departments of IIIT-Allahabad were present during the meeting.